TMC appoints 37 members for its IT & social media cell

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday announced its state IT and social media (SM) cell unit comprising 37 members with Debangshu Bhattacharya as its president. The constitution of the 37-member IT and SM cell gains significance as the ruling party in the state is going to strengthen its IT platform ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

One of the main purposes of the cell is to highlight various projects that have helped Bengal to move forward. Secondly, the objective of the cell is to counter the circulation of fake news by the saffron party before the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held in 2024. “Trinamool Congress under the inspiration and guidance of Chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the appointments of IT & SM cell unit for West Bengal Trinamool Congress”, reads a press statement. Four vice presidents in the unit will assist Debangshu Bhattacharya. There are seven general secretaries as well.Previously, Debangshu used to discharge the responsibilities of the IT cell single-handedly but this time the IT cell will become stronger.

Trinamool might have restructured its IT cell to take the BJP’s social platform head-on, stated experts. The ruling party in Bengal often accused BJP of circulating fake news and uploading false stories. TMC issued a press communiqué after party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee cleared the appointment. TMC had also alleged in the past that the BJP’s IT cell had uploaded many fake pictures to malign the state government.