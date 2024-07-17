TMC anticipates record turnout for July 21 Martyr’s Day rally

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expecting record crowds in the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally in Dharmatala with the party supremo Mamata Banerjee addressing a huge gathering for the first time since Trinamool secured a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly bypolls.

Trinamool state president Subrata Bakshi launched the setting up of the makeshift structure by breaking a coconut during ‘Khunti Puja’ in front of Victoria House on Monday.

Three stages are being set up. The main stage will be 52 feet in length and 24 feet in width. The top leaders of the party, MPs, MLAs and ministers will be seated on the main stage while another stage is coming for the councillors.

It will be 48 feet in length and 24 feet in width. The third stage will accommodate the family members of the martyrs. It will be 40 feet in length and 24 feet in width.

A huge number of party workers and activists will be coming from North Bengal.

Preparations for the event already began with the ruling Trinamool planning the event a grand success.

Trinamool will dedicate its electoral performance in the Assembly elections to the July 21 martyrs from its rally in Dharmatala on July 21

this year. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has already announced that they would like to dedicate their Lok Sabha and Assembly election victories to July 21 martyrs.

This year’s July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally may set the tone for the ruling party in Bengal to start its preparations for the state Assembly elections in 2026 as well.