TMC announces new mass outreach programme

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced a new mass outreach programme with an eye on the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state.



The programme, named ‘Trinamooley Nabajowar’ (new wave in Trinamool), will begin on April 25 and would continue for two months, senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee said. As a part of the programme, people will be deciding TMC candidates for the Panchayat polls, he added. Laying out the blueprint for the campaign, aiming to cover about 60,000 rural booths in Bengal, Abhishek announced that it will be divided into two parts – ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’ and ‘Gram Banglar Motamot’.

He said his 60-day yatra will begin from the hills of North Bengal and end at Sagar in South 24-Parganas, covering a total of over 3,500 kms.