TMC announces names of state minority committee

Kolkata: At a time when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is going to further strengthen its organisation in the districts ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the ruling party in the state on Monday announced the names of the members of West Bengal Minority State Committee and district minority presidents.



There are around 125 members in the West Bengal Minority State Committee, including executive members, special invitee members, organisation secretaries and vice-presidents. The name of Haji Nurul Islam has been announced as the state chairperson. The ruling party also announced the names of 35 district minority presidents and vice presidents. Trinamool Congress also announced the names of state INTTUC committee members and also the names of the district INTTUC presidents. Ritabrata Banerjee’s name has been announced as the state president of INTTUC. West Bengal INTTUC core committee has also been announced.

“All India Trinamool Congress under the guidance and inspiration of Hon’ble Party Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial is pleased to announce the list of State Minority Committee and District Minority Presidents of West Bengal,” reads a post on X by the ruling party.

Earlier this month, TMC published the list of 20 block presidents in Berhampore organisational districts, 14 new block presidents in Bankura organisational district, 9 block presidents in Bishnupur organisational district, 8 in the Howrah rural organisational district, 4 in the Howrah Urban organizational district, 10 in Hooghly-Serampore organizational district, 10 in Ghatal organisational district, 21 in Birbhum organisational district, 8 in Arambagh organisational district, 6 in Alipurduar, 9 in South Dinajpur.