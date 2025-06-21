TMC announces names of new dist presidents of various wings

Kolkata: Ahead of 2026 Assembly elections, there has been an organisational reshuffle within various wings of Trinamool Congress. Following the instruction of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, the ruling party on Saturday published a list of new district presidents and vice-presidents in the party’s youth wing. Several leaders were inducted to the state youth committee. The party also announced the list of district women presidents. Many leaders were also inducted in the State Mahila Committee as well. The names of the new district INTTUC presidents were also announced.