TMC announces names of its 40 ‘star campaigners’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday announced its list of star campaigners led by the party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.



TMC wrote on X: “List of Star Campaigners of All India Trinamool Congress for West Bengal (Phase -I) in connection with the ensuing General Election to the House of the People, 2024.” In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said this list should be considered for the remaining phases too if the Trinamool did not furnish any follow-up lists for the remaining phases of the polls. The party has announced a list of 40 names which include: Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Sougata Ray, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Kalyan Banerjee, Moloy Ghatak, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Aroop Biswas, Bratya Basu, Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Satabdi Roy, Kunal Ghosh etc.

Cricketer-turned-candidate Yusuf Pathan and actors-turned-candidates Saayoni Ghosh, June Malia and Rachana Banerjee featured in the list of star campaigners for the Trinamool Congress during the first phase of Lok

Sabha elections. Pathan, a cricketer-turned-politician who will be fighting against Congress Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Berhampore, will be utilised by the party for his star power.

The Star Campaigners

1 Mamata Banerjee

2 Subrata Bakshi

3 Abhishek Banerjee

4 Sudip Bandyopadhyay

5 Prof. Sougata Ray

6 Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay

7 Kalyan Banerjee

8 Moloy Ghatak

9 Manas Ranjan Bhunia

10 Aroop Biswas

11 Bratya Basu

12 Firhad Hakim

13 Chandrima Bhattacharya

14 Satabdi Roy

15 Deepak Adhikari (Dev)

16 Mamata Thakur

17 Manoj Tiwary

18 Partha Bhowmick

19 Dr. Shashi Panja

20 Snehasis Chakraborty

21 Birbaha Hansda

22 Ritabrata Banerjee

23 Ambarish Sarkar

24 Pratima Mondal

25 Kunal Ghosh

26 Saayoni Ghosh

27 June Malia

28 Raj Chakraborty

29 Yusuf Pathan

30 Vivek Gupta

31 Soham Chakraborty

32 Dr. Santanu Sen

33 Samir Chakraborty

34 Aditi Munshi

35 Mosaraf Hussen

36 Jay Prakash Majumdar

37 Debangshu Bhattacharya

38 Sayantika Banerjee

39 Rachna Banerjee

40 Sourav Das