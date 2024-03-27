TMC announces names of its 40 ‘star campaigners’
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday announced its list of star campaigners led by the party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
TMC wrote on X: “List of Star Campaigners of All India Trinamool Congress for West Bengal (Phase -I) in connection with the ensuing General Election to the House of the People, 2024.” In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said this list should be considered for the remaining phases too if the Trinamool did not furnish any follow-up lists for the remaining phases of the polls. The party has announced a list of 40 names which include: Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Sougata Ray, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Kalyan Banerjee, Moloy Ghatak, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Aroop Biswas, Bratya Basu, Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Satabdi Roy, Kunal Ghosh etc.
Cricketer-turned-candidate Yusuf Pathan and actors-turned-candidates Saayoni Ghosh, June Malia and Rachana Banerjee featured in the list of star campaigners for the Trinamool Congress during the first phase of Lok
Sabha elections. Pathan, a cricketer-turned-politician who will be fighting against Congress Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Berhampore, will be utilised by the party for his star power.
The Star Campaigners
1 Mamata Banerjee
2 Subrata Bakshi
3 Abhishek Banerjee
4 Sudip Bandyopadhyay
5 Prof. Sougata Ray
6 Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay
7 Kalyan Banerjee
8 Moloy Ghatak
9 Manas Ranjan Bhunia
10 Aroop Biswas
11 Bratya Basu
12 Firhad Hakim
13 Chandrima Bhattacharya
14 Satabdi Roy
15 Deepak Adhikari (Dev)
16 Mamata Thakur
17 Manoj Tiwary
18 Partha Bhowmick
19 Dr. Shashi Panja
20 Snehasis Chakraborty
21 Birbaha Hansda
22 Ritabrata Banerjee
23 Ambarish Sarkar
24 Pratima Mondal
25 Kunal Ghosh
26 Saayoni Ghosh
27 June Malia
28 Raj Chakraborty
29 Yusuf Pathan
30 Vivek Gupta
31 Soham Chakraborty
32 Dr. Santanu Sen
33 Samir Chakraborty
34 Aditi Munshi
35 Mosaraf Hussen
36 Jay Prakash Majumdar
37 Debangshu Bhattacharya
38 Sayantika Banerjee
39 Rachna Banerjee
40 Sourav Das