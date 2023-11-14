TMC and BJP spar over Abhishek’s security

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress snubbed BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for raising questions over the heavy security arrangement for its MP Abhishek Banerjee during a recent clothes distribution programme at Diamond Harbour.

TMC’s reaction followed after Adhikari on social media shared what purportedly appeared to be the details of the police security arrangement for Trinamool’s Diamond harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s recent clothes distribution programme at Falta.

Suvendu wrote on X: “Have a look at the Security Detail of ‘King Liar’; the last King of the Princely State of Diamond Harbour. The 33 page Order is long, so is the thread of this post. Let me help you, if your patience runs out while scrolling down. The total number of Personnel deployed; including Uniformed Policemen, Policemen in plain clothes, Superior Officers and Traffic Police for securing the journey from Kalighat to Falta on November 10, 2023, is approximately 4700.”

He further added: “No, “Jahanpanah” didn’t go to war or went to annex foreign territory with such large Battalion. It was a modest trip to distribute few clothes; the cost of which would be a fraction of the cost incurred for such large movement of Policemen across several Police Stations. I wonder if the Hon’ble President of India is accorded with the honour of being protected by such exhaustive Security arrangements!”

Countering him, TMC’s Kunal Ghosh chose to remind him of the deaths caused due to a stampede during Adhikari’s clothes distribution programme last year.

He wrote on X: “LoP@SuvenduWB seems to have forgotten the perilous consequences of insufficient security arrangements. Just last December, 3 people died in a stampede at Mr. Adhikari’s blanket distribution program in Asansol which was done without permission from authorities. He also seems oblivious to the fact that the @BJP4India-led Centre increased the allocation for the Special Protection Group, guarding our “fakir aadmi” PM@narendramodi, from Rs 540 crore to around Rs 600 crore in 2020, equating to a staggering

1.64 crore per day.”