TMC alleges SIR anxiety behind woman’s death in Deganga

Kolkata: “Another name has now been etched into the human cost of the brutal SIR process,” the Trinamool Congress wrote after a fresh death was reported in West Bengal, allegedly linked to anxiety over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.



Serina Bibi (32) collapsed while standing in a queue for an SIR hearing at the Deganga Block office.

She was rushed to Deganga Biswanathpur Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. “The fear, anxiety and relentless pressure of this process proved unbearable,” the TMC stated, quoting the deceased’s husband, Siddique Ali.

According to him, both he and his wife had received SIR notices under the “logical discrepancy” category. He said Serina was under extreme mental stress ahead of the hearing.

“She was anxious about the possible questions. She kept asking what would happen if she failed to answer properly,” Ali said.

Local TMC leaders later visited the deceased’s residence and met the grieving family.

Questioning the role of the authorities, the TMC asked: “How many more innocent lives must be sacrificed at the altar of intimidation before this cruelty is brought to an end? The BJP and the Election Commission cannot wash their hands of this tragedy.”

The party further claimed that the number of deaths linked to SIR-related stress has crossed 100, it stated: “Bengal has endured enough. Bengal will not bow. The people will resist, and this injustice will

be answered.”