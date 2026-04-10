TMC alleges Rs 1,000 cr poll deal between Humayun Kabir and BJP

Kolkata: A fresh political controversy erupted on Thursday after Trinamool Congress (TMC) released a purported sting video alleging that a Rs 1,000 crore election deal had taken place between Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir and several top BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari.



The ruling party also alleged that the video captured conversations where Kabir took the name of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). TMC has therefore alleged that somebody from the PMO might have been involved in the scam. It demanded a thorough probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), describing the matter as “extremely serious”. TMC claimed it was a conspiracy to topple the Mamata Banerjee government.

The video shared by TMC showed a man resembling Kabir discussing a deal worth Rs 1,000 crore, including mention of an advance payment of Rs 200 crore. He was found demanding Rs 1,000 crore from the BJP for the Bengal Assembly polls in lieu of supporting post-elections.

During a Press conference, senior TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Kunal Ghosh alleged that several prominent BJP figures are referenced in the purported conversation. Among those named are Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, and even the PMO.

TMC leaders described the video as a “major revelation”, hinting at it being a “larger political conspiracy”, particularly in the run-up to the West Bengal elections. The ruling party has also urged the ED to investigate the alleged financial transactions, insisting that claims involving such large sums require an impartial probe.

“BJP can get around 100 to 110 or 120 seats. BJP will not get 148 seats. Every time I had a discussion with Suvendu Adhikari, I told him the same, and he agreed with me. I have been told if I can get 70-80 seats, I will be the deputy chief minister,” the person resembling Kabir is heard telling a man (not seen on camera) during the 19-minute conversation.

The unidentified man was also heard asking that to achieve the purpose (of drawing the Muslim voters) the Muslim electors in Bengal need to be “gumraah” (mislead). The man resembling Kabir said in the video that if the Babri-like mosque will be set up or not is a matter of time. Muslims in Bengal were with him, he claimed.

“I told him, I also told Suvendu I need money. To bring the Muslim voters to my side, I have to spend around Rs. 3-4 crore. The Trinamool does not give much money (to the contestants). The candidates I field will be educated ones. It is important to bring Muslim candidates forward. But I need money,” the person resembling Kabir was heard saying in the video footage.

The man resembling Kabir was heard saying in Hindi, the English translation of which would be “If you give me Rs 1,000 crore, you will benefit. I will get 70-80 seats; you will get around 100-120. Mamata Banerjee’s seats will come down to less than 100. After the polls, I will tell my people that the BJP is in power in the Centre. In the three terms that Mamata Banerjee was chief minister, there has been no development for the Muslim community…all the Muslims have full faith in me.”

Firhad Hakim, during the Press conference, said: “Are we fools that anyone can play with our religious sentiments? I know this person. I had announced his suspension from this very place. Muslims of Bengal should not be considered as fools.”

Trinamool spokesperson and Beliaghata nominee Kunal Ghosh said the central agencies should probe all the people named in the video and asked that the person in the PMO who was allegedly involved must be interrogated immediately.

“Who is the officer in the PMO who is involved in these shady deals? This man should be interrogated immediately. What role did the other leaders named have played? From where is this man getting funds to hire choppers for his campaign?” asked Ghosh.

Kabir’s party has entered into an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and has fielded candidates in over 100 of Bengal’s 294 Assembly seats. Later in the day, Kabir told the media that it was an AI-generated video done by TMC. He also threatened to file a Rs 2,000 crore defamation suit if they fail to prove its authenticity.