TMC alleges ‘observer scam’ at Press meet, names four officials

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Thursday held a press conference accusing the Election Commission of appointing “tainted” individuals as General Observers for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The TMC said: “We had all heard the saying, ‘set a thief to catch a thief.’ But what we are witnessing now is ‘set a thief to harass the innocent.’ The Election Commission is functioning in a deeply questionable manner.”

The party listed four observers and levelled specific allegations: Dheeraj Kumar, posted in Gazole, was “accused in a Rs 8,000 crore ambulance tender scam” during his tenure as Maharashtra Health Commissioner.

Ajay Katesaria, General Observer for Bangaon South, allegedly “illegally transferred over 40 acres of government land to private parties” while serving as Satna Collector.

He was reportedly chargesheeted following a Rewa Commissioner’s report.

Gandam Chandrudu, observer for Ballygunge, “faces a dowry harassment case” linked to his tenure as Tribal Welfare Director in Andhra Pradesh.

Arindam Dakua, posted in Madhyamgram, was described as a “clear political appointee,” having earlier served as Private Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

TMC MP Sayani Ghosh also alleged political misuse of institutions, saying: “After failing to gain results using the ED, CBI, IT and NIA, the BJP is now using the Election Commission as its B-team.”

Basu further alleged: “The Commission has become a recruitment agency, placing individuals with tainted backgrounds or political proximity in crucial roles,” raising concerns over the fairness of the electoral process in Bengal.