TMC alleges ‘nexus’ between Bengal BJP leaders and ‘coal mafia’ Raju Jha

Kolkata: Following the assassination of BJP leader Raju Jha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Babul Supriyo called him a ‘coal mafia’ with a close connection with Bengal BJP leaders who should now be grilled by Central probe agencies to “unearth a nexus”.



Jha was shot dead on Saturday evening when some persons opened fire at his vehicle that was parked at Shaktigarh. Following the incident, TMC leader Babul Supriyo took to his Twitter handle to write: “Jha was one of the issues why he had a fallout with the BJP.” Babul called Jha a “coal mafia” and said he was inducted into the BJP by Dilip Ghosh. “Now the Bengal BJP leaders will attempt to dissociate themselves from Jha,” claimed Babul.

The Trinamool leader further alleged that several BJP leaders used to meet at a hotel owned by Jha and when he was in BJP a section of the saffron brigade leaders tried to defame him by writing the name of Jha in the banners used at his roadshow in Durgapur.

Babul questioned why these Bengal BJP leaders not be subjected to raids by CBI and ED for their association with a “coal mafia”.

Lately, TMC has been accusing the BJP-led Central government of misusing the Central probe agencies. During her recent dharna at Ambedkar statue in Kolkata,

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had arranged for a washing machine on stage claiming that BJP works as a washing machine for corrupt politicians who become immune to arrest and probe by Central agencies after switching camps to the saffron brigade.

Substantiating his allegations of a close nexus between Bengal BJP leaders and the alleged coal mafia Raju Jha, Babul further claimed that the now BJP MLA of Durgapur West constituency, Laxman Chandra Ghorui had negotiated the entry of Raju Jha into BJP with due permission from leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh.

Jha, a resident of Bidhannagar in Durgapur was travelling in an SUV along with another person. They stopped at Shaktigarh to have some snacks. After a while when they boarded the SUV to resume their journey, a blue hatchback crossed the SUV and the miscreants from the car started shooting.

Jha was rushed to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police found the blue hatchback in an abandoned condition near the Shaktigarh Police Station on the road locally known as old GT Road.

The road is a dead end after the police station. During the search, the police found a crude bomb and a few forged registration number plates which were suspected to have been used to hide the actual identity of the car owner. Cops also suspect that there was another car in which the miscreants had fled after abandoning the SUV.

Meanwhile, a 12-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the shootout incident. Forensic experts have visited the spot on Sunday afternoon and collected samples.