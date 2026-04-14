TMC alleges ‘liquor-for-votes’ bid by BJP in Dakshin Kanthi, seeks EC action

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, alleging large-scale electoral malpractice by BJP workers in the 216-South Kanthi Assembly Constituency.



In its letter, the ruling party accused BJP worker Chandrashekhar Giri and his wife Minati Giri, a leader of the BJP Women wing, of openly distributing liquor among voters to influence electoral choices. The complaint further names BJP candidate Arup Kumar Das, alleging his involvement in what TMC described as a “pre-meditated and organised attempt” to manipulate the democratic process.

According to the complaint, the alleged distribution took place in areas under Contai-I block of East Midnapore district. TMC claimed that liquor was being handed out free of cost, coupled with direct inducements urging voters to support the BJP candidate.

Calling it a “gross violation” of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the party stated that such acts fall under “bribery”. It also cited provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, asserting that the acts constitute cognisable criminal offences.

“The organised distribution of intoxicants creates an environment of undue influence, undermining free and fair elections,” the letter stated.

TMC has demanded immediate action, including issuing show-cause notices to the accused, filing criminal cases, deploying flying squads for on-ground verification and seizing the allegedly distributed liquor. It also urged authorities to bar the accused individuals from participating in any election-related activities.

The BJP has not yet responded to the allegations.