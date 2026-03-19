TMC alleges law and order collapse in UP after Ghaziabad horror

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP following a horrific incident in Uttar Pradesh, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order and raising serious concerns over the safety of women and children.

The outrage stems from a chilling crime in Ghaziabad, where a four-year-old girl was allegedly lured away by a neighbour with the promise of chocolate, raped and brutally murdered by smashing her head with a stone. Her body was later recovered from bushes barely 500 metres from her home, sending shockwaves through the locality.

Police have detained the accused, who is said to be known to the victim’s family and an investigation is currently underway.

Reacting sharply, the Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of failing to ensure basic safety and security, alleging “selective silence” from key institutions and sections of the media and turning the incident into a major political flashpoint. Addressing the PM, the party stated: “Your ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ slogan is a blood-soaked lie. Your rule breeds predators, not protectors.” The party also attacked the CM of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, saying: “Your bulldozer ‘justice’ only crushes the homes of the poor, it never touches the rapists who prey on toddlers in your own state.”