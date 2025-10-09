TMC alleges ‘calculated attack’ by BJP, lodges plaint in Tripura

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday lodged an official complaint with the Tripura police against the BJP leaders in that state over the incident of vandalism at its party office in Agartala.

In the police complaint, the Trinamool Congress mentioned the names of the accused who led the vandalism at their party office. The complaint was registered with the East Agartala Police Station and the Trinamool Congress mentioned in detail how the BJP activists carried out the rampage in their party office in Agartala. The party delegation also met a senior police officer who has assured the members of the delegation that steps would be taken.

“It is evident that the act of vandalism was a calculated attack executed with precision and malicious intent. The sequence of events, marked by coordination and violence, underscores a deliberate design to suppress political dissent through fear and force…” reads the police complaint.

During the meeting with police, Sudip Raha, one of the members of Trinamool Congress delegation, raised the issue as to how the Bengal police arrested 4 persons in connection with Nagrakata attack but the Tripura police have failed to arrest a single person in past 4 years after Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy was attacked.

“It’s been more than 4 years since police have not made any arrests in connection with the attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy during his Tripura visit,” Raha said. Another member of the delegation Sushmita Dev highlighted how a BJP spokesperson in Tripura during a Press conference openly admitted that they were involved in damaging Trinamool Congress’ posters and banners in our Agartala Party office. Later in the day, the Trinamool Congress delegation also went to Raj Bhavan in Tripura and met the Governor’s secretary. It was learnt that a memorandum was also submitted at the Raj Bhavan.

The Trinamool Congress delegation, comprising Bengal Minister Birbaha Hansda, three MPs—Sushmita Dev, Pratima Mondal and Saayoni Ghosh and two party spokespersons Kunal Ghosh and Sudip Raha flew to Agartala on Wednesday, a day after their party office in Agartala was vandalised. The delegation was initially prevented from visiting the party office. The delegation had staged a sit-in near the departure block in the airport accusing authorities of deliberately creating obstacles. Trinamool Congress leaders who were a part of the delegation alleged that local transport services were denied to them under the direction of the BJP.