TMC alleges BJP’s hand in torching their Tufanganj office

Cooch Behar: BJP miscreants have been accused of setting fire to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Tufanganj. This incident took place on Wednesday in Tufanganj Andaran Phulwari-II, Gram Panchayat area. On receiving information of the incident, the officers of the Tufanganj Police Station reached the spot. They have started an investigation into the incident. The BJP has waved off the allegations.



Tufanganj Andaran Phulwari-II Gram Panchayat TMC chairman Asar Ali said: “On Tuesday, a bomb was placed in front of the house of a Trinamool youth leader. On Wednesday again, BJP miscreants set fire to our party office. The fire was doused by the local residents and the neighbouring houses were saved. We will protest against this in a peaceful manner. Also, a complaint will be lodged in Tufanganj Police Station regarding the incident. “Refuting the allegation, BJP’s district vice president Utpal Das said: “They had lodged a false complaint against our worker by placing a bomb in front of their youth leader’s house themselves. Similarly, on Wednesday, they themselves are trying to trap our worker by setting fire to their party office. BJP is not going to be scared of this.”