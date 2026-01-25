TMC alleges BJP–AIMIM link in Beldanga unrest; AIMIM leader held for inciting violence

KOLKATA: A political slugfest erupted in Bengal after the recent arrest of an AIMIM leader in connection with the violent unrest in Beldanga, Murshidabad, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) targeting the BJP, noting that AIMIM is the saffron party’s poll ally in Maharashtra. Initially, the BJP blamed the ruling TMC government for the unrest in Beldanga. However, the TMC has now turned its attack on the saffron party after the arrest of AIMIM leader Matiur Rahaman, president of the party’s Beldanga 1 block unit, whom police have identified as a key instigator of the violence. The Trinamool camp questioned whether the unrest was orchestrated by the BJP with the help of AIMIM, which tied up with the BJP in an election in Maharashtra. A detailed probe is, however, being carried out by the police, who have charged Motiur with inciting violence, vandalism of public property, assault, and provoking mobs to create large-scale unrest. Investigators said multiple video clips showed Rahman actively participating in attacks and destruction during the protests, prompting his arrest.

Beldanga witnessed intense violence recently following the death of migrant worker Alauddin Sheikh, a resident of the area who was working in Jharkhand. As his body arrived in the village, protests escalated rapidly, with angry crowds blocking National Highway 12, disrupting train services, vandalising railway infrastructure, and assaulting journalists covering the agitation.