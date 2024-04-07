TMC alleges ‘BJP leader bribed NIA official’

Kolkata: Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Jalpaiguri, Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday, alleged that the BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari held a meeting with a senior official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and bribed him at the latter’s residence to initiate a probe against a list of Trinamool workers.



It was learnt that the party may file a petition in the Supreme Court alleging conspiracy between the NIA and the BJP for harassing Opposition parties during elections. However, the BJP leader Tiwari has threatened to file a defamation suit if the TMC fails to prove its allegations against him in seven days.

Meanwhile, a complaint was lodged against NIA officers at the Bhupatinagar Police Station for allegedly molesting a woman during the raid late on Friday night. Sources said an NIA team went to Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore to arrest two suspects in connection with an explosion case. The NIA officers allegedly barged in and molested the wife of one of the accused who was arrested by the central agency. The NIA officials allegedly did not follow the standard operating procedure during the raid. Later on Saturday night, the woman concerned lodged a complaint at the Bhupatinagar Police Station for alleged molestation and police have reportedly registered a case on charges of molestation (354 IPC). A probe has been initiated.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday issued a statement claiming that the attack on its officers in Bhupatinagar area was “completely unprovoked”. It has also refuted allegations of “unlawful actions” raised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) but remained silent on the allegations of bribery against one of its officers.