TMC alleges BJP attack on ‘Sahayata Kendra’ vehicle

Cooch Behar: Allegations of an attack on the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) ‘Sahayata Kendra’ campaign vehicle in Dinhatta’s Bhetaguri have been levelled against BJP-sponsored miscreants.

A TMC worker is undergoing treatment in the hospital with severe injuries due to the alleged BJP attack, which occurred on Monday afternoon. TMC workers protested by blocking the Dinhata Cooch Behar State Highway in the Mahakaldham area, with the presence of Cooch Behar district TMC President Abhijit De Bhowmik and North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha.

TMC claims that a group of BJP-sponsored miscreants blocked the road and vandalised the campaign vehicle of the ‘Sahayata Kendra’ programme in the Mahakaldham area of Bhetaguri Gram Panchayat. TMC demanded the arrest of the criminals before lifting the road blockade, which was eventually removed on police assurance.

Abhijit De Bhowmick stated: “Terror planned by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs is ongoing in Bhetaguri I and Bhetaguri II Gram Panchayat. Terrorism will not be tolerated. The car which campaigned for the ‘Sahayata Kendra’ programme, aiding workers in accessing MGNREGS work funds, was vandalised and our

supporters attacked.”

However, BJP district president Sukumar Roy, refuting the claims, said: “TMC is attempting to distribute government money to their own people through such campaigns, leading to public protests.”