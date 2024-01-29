TMC aims to hold 20K zonal meets before Lok Sabha polls

Kolkata: Before the Lok Sabha elections arrive, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is learnt to have set an objective to hold close to 20,000 meetings at the zonal-level under its “Paray Paray Baithak’ initiative.



The ruling party of Bengal has been engaged in strengthening its party organisations at all levels for the parliamentary elections where it aims to win all 42 seats in Bengal. Recently, the party has even junked the possibility of seat sharing with any of the Opposition parties, especially Congress, in the state to fight the polls against the BJP. This has scaled up the level of challenge for it to sweep the seats where it is falling behind. In such a situation, the party has solidified its objective of fulfilling at least 20000 meetings at the zonal level to prepare ground for the polls. Reports suggested that the party has already completed about 11,000 such meetings but party members are of the opinion that it is still half the race. Trinamool intends to touch about 20000 by February. Such meetings are mainly focused on making people aware at the area level about the alleged “dictatorship” of the Narendra Modi–led BJP government at the Centre.

Such meetings are majorly being carried out by the women wing of the party (Mahila Congress) led by Chandrima Bhattacharya. The awareness meetings are also focusing on alleged anti-women measures by the central government. Lately, the party has been highlighting through social media instances where women of the country have been deprived of their rights by the Modi government. Also, new members are also being inducted into the party’s women wing.

The party is also to take up a state-wide protest initiative on January 30, it was learnt. This will include a rally in Kolkata and also in adjacent states where TMC has a unit comprising women leaders.