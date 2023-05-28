TMC-affiliated state govt employees to hold meet at Hazra next week

Kolkata: State government employees affiliated with Trinamool Congress (TMC) are going to hold a meeting at Hazra next week where the party’s heavyweight leaders are expected to highlight the measures taken by the state government for the welfare of its workers.



The meeting is being viewed as a rebuttal to the protest of the state government employees who have been on a protest demanding dearness allowance (DA) in parity with the Central government.

Recently, they marched to Kalighat to raise their demands. The TMC-affiliated state government employees are also scheduled to hold a meeting at Hazra this time to highlight the steps taken by the government in the last 10 to 12 years. The meeting is scheduled to be organised on June 3.

The meeting, it is learnt, will also witness speeches by heavyweight leaders of the party which includes TMC’s state president Subrata Bakshi.

Leaders like Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Manash Bhuinya, Bratya Basu, and Shashi Panja, among others, will also take part.

The meeting will seek to highlight matters relating to how the Central government is allegedly holding onto

funds owed to Bengal and how the state government workers of BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura, among others, are being allegedly deprived of their rights by the respective state governments.

It is learnt that voices of protest will also be raised against how the DA protestors are choosing to organise protests in the residential areas of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.