TMC accuses BJP of sheltering ‘sexual offenders’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday accused the BJP of protecting individuals of sexual crime citing an Alipurduar incident.

Taking to X, Trinamool Congress stated: “@BJP4India: The Safe Haven for Rapists! In Alipurduar, a tribal woman was raped by a local BJP leader, who even recorded the crime on his phone. When she resisted, he assaulted her further.” A BJP leaders was arrested in Alipurduar for shooting video while raping a housewife.

It further wrote: “This is not a one-off horror, it is a reflection of a party that shields predators and silences survivors. BJP’s moral high ground on women is a hollow façade.”

Mentioning the names of the BJP leaders, Trinamool alleged how the BJP leaders carried out atrocities on women. “Prajwal Revanna has been accused of multiple accusations of rape, sexual assault, criminal intimidation while Munirathna Naidu alleged raped a 40-year-old woman for two years.

Arun Kumar Puthila allegedly sexually assaulted a 47-year-old woman while Prabhu Chauhan’s son – booked in a rape case. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual misconduct/harassment. This is why BJP refuses to pass the Aparajita Bill proposed by Smt. @MamataOfficial as it would threaten the predators they protect,” stated Trinamool.