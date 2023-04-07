TMC accuses Union Home Min Shah of ‘double standards’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) took to its social media profile to criticise Union Home minister Amit Shah for allegedly not taking any action against states that are either BJP-ruled or in alliance with the saffron party, for violent incidents related to Ram Navami celebrations.



The TMC accused Amit Shah of showing “double standards” when it came to taking action in regard to incidents of violence in at least four states in connection with Ram Navami.

The party sought to point out that apart from West Bengal and Bihar, violent incidents broke out in other states that are either ruled by BJP or parties in alliance with the saffron party.

The party believes that Shah went ballistic when it came to Opposition-ruled states such as West Bengal and Bihar but turned a blind eye when it came to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

TMC also pointed out that following the Ram Navami violence in Bengal, Shah chose to speak to Governor CV Ananda Bose, and also cautioned Bihar that rioters will be hanged upside down. But he did not take any action in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

In its tweet, TMC wrote: “HM @AmitShah shows DOUBLE STANDARD in addressing Ram Navami violence: Goes all ballistic on Opposition-ruled states: West Bengal & Bihar. Takes no actions against @BJP4India & Allies-ruled states: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, & UP. Rules for thee but not for me, much?”

The Union Home ministry recently sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on the recent cases of clashes over Ram Navami processions in three places in the state — Shibpur in Howrah district, Dalkhola in North Dinajpur, and finally Rishra in Hooghly. BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar, as well as party legislator Biman Ghosh, who were injured in the clashes, had written letters to the Union Home minister seeking the Union government’s intervention in the matter, following which, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the state government.

TMC leader Shashi Panja recently alleged that the BJP is trying to float a narrative of law and order collapse in Bengal and for which it is causing such incidents of violence in the state using religious occasions. She claimed that the BJP intends to create a situation that will allow them to demand President’s Rule.

“This is nothing new. Before every election, they have attempted the same. Before the 2021 Assembly elections, the saffron brigade had spread violence and communal tension, trying to float a narrative of law and order collapse in Bengal. They failed at every attempt because there was no truth in it. President’s Rule cannot be imposed at someone’s whims and fancy. It has to have a constitutional basis,” she asserted.

“Instead of trying to think of development for Bengal, BJP is exploring ways to insult the state and its people, and how it can work towards convincing its masters in Delhi to deprive the people of this state by blocking essential funds,” Panja said.

Further, it was alleged by TMC that in all probabilities, the plan for orchestrating such attacks is being hatched from Delhi and that the state government is trying to find out who had the blueprint for such episodes.