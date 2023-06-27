TMC accuses Suvendu of playing caste-based divisive politics

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari of playing caste-based politics after the latter alleged that a BJP candidate belonging to the Kurmi tribal community was initially threatened by ruling party workers and eventually assaulted by the police for not withdrawing his nomination.



Taking to social media Suvendu alleged that a BJP candidate, Suvankar Mahato, contesting from seat No. 11 of the Jhargram District Zilla Parishad was manhandled and beaten up by the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Sankrail Police Station, Khandkar Saifuddin Ahamed, without any reason. Adhikari said that the only fault of the candidate, who is also a cancer patient, was that he did not withdraw his nomination even after being threatened by “TMC goons” and the police. He said police intercepted Mahato when he was returning home in the Patra area of the Sankrail Block, Jhargram.

Sharing a video, he alleged that police manhandled him despite requests from his family members and party associates to show him mercy.

Adhikari said that the candidate, who belongs to the Kurmi tribal community, is admitted at the Government Hospital in Midnapore. “It is a matter of great concern that he is being persecuted in this manner. Can anyone expect this Police to conduct a free & fair Elections?” he wrote.

Replying to this, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh accused Adhikari of “exploiting sensitive socio-political matters for desperate political manoeuvres”. He accused Suvendu of making inflammatory speeches and tweets aimed at inciting violence and discord among the people.

Kunal wrote on his Twitter handle: “LoP @SuvenduWB, your use of the forthcoming PRI elections as a platform for divisive politics centred around caste is shameless. Despite your claims, individuals from all political affiliations have had a fair opportunity to submit their nominations. It’s time to realize that baseless accusations and playing the caste card will not benefit society.”

“Mr Adhikari, stop exploiting sensitive socio-political matters for desperate political manoeuvres. Your inflammatory speeches and tweets aim to incite violence and discord among the people. While we condemn any violence, we strongly condemn your mudslinging at the TMC. Before pointing fingers, examine your own conduct and the consequences of your divisive tactics!”