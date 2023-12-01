TMC accuses Suvendu of insulting tribals

Kolkata: Amid the national anthem row between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP, the former has now accused BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of insulting tribals by allegedly calling them “impure” and threatened to organise booth-level protests against the same in the coming days.



Condemning BJP’s “anti-tribal mindset”, state minister and TMC’s tribal leader Birbaha Hansda said: “At the Assembly today, BJP leaders said that those who had held a protest at the spot yesterday and the day before were untouchables. I belong to the Adivasi community and was protesting with other MLAs on the spot. I want to ask BJP MLAs why they have insulted us yet again. In the past, Suvendu Adhikari said that Debnath Hansda and I deserved a place beneath his feet. Time and again, the BJP insults the tribals. From ignoring the plight of the tribals in Manipur to remaining silent over the shameful incident in Madhya Pradesh where BJP associates urinated on a tribal.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik alleged: “At first, they (BJP) insulted the national anthem and branded our protest at the Ambedkar statue as impure. This is an insult to all, including the state ministers Birbaha Hansda and Jyotsna Mandi, who hail from the Adivasi community. We will organise booth-level protests against the same in the coming days.”

TMC leader Jyotsna Mandi said: “We saw a new BJP-led drama unfold at the Assembly today wherein BJP leaders engaged in a “purification drive” at the Ambedkar statue. First, the BJP leaders should learn how to respect the National Anthem. He [Ambedkar] has fought for the rights of tribals and Dalits throughout his life. To engage in a “purification drive” where many Adivasi MLAs were also protesting is nothing but an insult to the tribal community. We have seen how tribals are tortured in BJP-ruled states.”

TMC MLA Tapas Roy questioned: “Is BJP alleging that the Ambedkar statue has been made unholy by the presence of SC/ST MLAs? We know how people from backward communities are insulted and tortured in BJP-ruled states. BJP is trying to import a shameful culture, which we will

resist against.”