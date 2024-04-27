TMC accuses Sukanta of ‘hooliganism’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday accused state BJP president and Balurghat candidate Sukanta Majumder of hooliganism to allegedly disrupt the polling process. The party wrote on its social media handle: “As the hooliganism of BJP-controlled central forces was exposed this morning, their Goonda-In-Chief has started the cover-up. Facing “Go Back” slogans in Balurghat’s Patiram,

@DrSukantaBJPdeliberately disrupted the polling process through an orchestrated ruckus against the voters, our party workers & police officials. Already feeling the heat of defeat, BJP State President?”

Sukanta Majumder is contesting against veteran TMC leader and state minister Biplab Mitra in the second phase. While casting his vote in Balurghat, he was seen getting involved in an altercation with the voters outside the polling booth and alleged that a BJP worker was assaulted outside the booth. Majumder told the media that the police were not taking any action despite Trinamool workers raising slogans outside 100 metres of the polling booth. He in turn accused the ruling party of Bengal of doing hooliganism to disrupt the poll process to win the election, realising that they are losing from this seat.

He said a complaint has been lodged with the Election Commission against the TMC. The poll panel has asked the administration to submit an action-taken report in connection with the incident at the earliest.

TMC denied the allegations and claimed that Majumder was intimidating voters outside polling booth.