TMC accuses state BJP of giving ‘key posts to druggies’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday criticised the state BJP leadership after the police seized more than 41 kg of marijuana from the residence of BJP Panchayat member Rupa Roy and arrested her husband.



TMC claimed that Rupa is a member of Sankrail’s Kandua Gram Panchayat and her husband Nimai Roy, a member of BJP’s Kisan Morcha, “publicly accepted on camera” that he has been involved with the drug trade for years. The ruling party of Bengal also produced photographs which purportedly showed top state BJP leaders such as Sukanta Majumdar, Suvendu Adhikari, and former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, among others with the arrested person.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh shared that an FIR has been lodged in this case and alleged that the accused has accepted that he is involved in narcotics business. Kunal questioned how come the BJP giving poll tickets to such people.

“How close are the BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, Sukanta Majumdar, Rahul Sinha with the druggies? BJP is often talking about photos — why aren’t they talking about the pictures of the arrested man with these leaders? How are the druggies given key posts in the party? What links do these BJP leaders have with these druggies?” Ghosh asked.

He added: “We would request the police to include all those who are there in the pictures and take necessary action. There must be an investigation into how they were involved and if they helped the accused grow their business. Did they fetch some financial benefits from the accused?” TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya alleged that BJP and drugs are synonymous. “Earlier, BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami was arrested for carrying cocaine. When intercepted by the police, she said BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s aide Rakesh Singh had implicated her. Today, BJP Kisan Morcha leader (Nimai Roy) also accused BJP of plotting against him. Is the BJP endorsing the cultivation of Marijuana by inducting such leaders in its Kisan Morcha wing?” he asked. TMC leader Arup Roy appealed to the state administration to keep a vigilant supervision and act against anyone who is involved in criminal activities. Other party leaders too echoed similar concerns and criticised the state BJP leadership.

Nimai Roy was arrested on Saturday with a huge quantity of marijuana along with two others from Sankrail in Howrah.

According to sources, acting on a tip off, cops from the Detective department of Howrah City Police conducted a raid at Roy’s house during which cops found that he was about to receive a consignment of marijuana from two other accused identified as Satyadhar Sahani alias Satdeo Sahani of Uluberia and Anowara Begum of Chengail in Howrah.

On Sunday while Nimai was being taken to Howrah Court, he said that the business of marijuana was started by his father. The BJP Kishan Morcha leader further claimed that people from his own party have betrayed and made his arrest happen.