TMC accuses NCW chairperson of being ‘politically biased’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday questioned why the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma has not visited Tamluk where a woman, a member of BJP’s women wing has been sexually assaulted by a BJP leader.



The ruling party in Bengal also said that Sharma is politically biased as she was a BJP district secretary and media in-charge in Haryana before she was appointed as NCW chief. Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “@sharmarekha, transitioning from BJP district Secretary to Chairperson of @NCWIndia doesn’t erase your political bias. How can we trust someone who puts party interests above the safety of women and children? Your allegiance to BJP renders your position utterly unfair and disgraceful. How dare you prioritise party loyalty over the safety of women? Your shameless partiality makes a mockery of the prestigious role. RESIGN NOW and spare us from your partisan incompetence!”

Trinamool Congress further stated: “The stench of moral decay within @BJP4India is overpowering! In a video, a member of Tamluk Mahila Morcha recounts the manipulative actions of Debkamal Das, General Secretary of the Tamluk Mother Committee, who exploited her with false promises and sexually assaulted her on February 14, along with other accomplices.” The ruling party also stated: “In these trying times, we hope @NCWIndia Chairperson @sharmarekha shows the same promptness in reaching out to this victim as seen during her visit to Sandeshkhali. The Police and state administration are prepared to offer assistance in any way she needs.”

The ruling party in Bengal also alleged that Sharma was absent when women were paraded naked in Manipur. Sharma was not seen when a woman was gang-raped in MP. “She was also absent when a BJP member was assaulted by another in Tamluk But, guess what? Present to politicise Sandeshkhali in West Bengal Someone finally woke up from her selective slumber,” said Trinamool Congress.