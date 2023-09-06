TMC accuses Modi govt of letting Manipur people ‘suffer in silence’

Sharing a statement of the United Nations where it expressed alarm over alleged continuing abuses in Manipur, Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP-led Central government of losing its “moral compass” and letting people of Manipur “suffer in silence”. TMC took to its social media account to highlight the UN statement which alleged inadequate response by the Indian government.

It also wrote: “UN Human Rights experts have unmasked the cold-hearted negligence and incompetence of the DOUBLE ENGINE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Govt. A govt. that has forsaken its moral compass, leaving the people of Manipur to suffer in silence, has no right being in power!”

The press statement issued by the UN read that its human rights experts have raised alarm about serious human rights violations and abuses in Manipur, including acts of “sexual violence, extra judicial killings, home destructions, forced displacement, torture and ill-treatment.”

Further, the UN statement pointed to an “inadequate humanitarian response”.

It said that by mid-August 2023, an estimated 160 persons had reportedly been killed, mostly from the Kuki ethnic community, and over 300 injured.

The UN experts said: “We have serious concerns about the apparent slow and inadequate response by the Government of India, including law enforcement, to stem physical and sexual violence and hate speech in Manipur.”

It has but welcomed the fact-finding mission conducted by lawyers and human rights defenders in Manipur and the follow-up by the Supreme Court of India

on the situation. However, the statement read: “We

are also concerned about reported criminalization and harassment of human rights defenders documenting the cases.”

The UN has urged the Government to “step up relief efforts to those affected and to take robust and timely action to investigate acts of violence and hold perpetrators to account, including public officials who may have aided and abetted the incitement of racial and religious hatred and violence.”