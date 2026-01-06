TMC accuses Hooghly BJP leader of ‘stealing’ train blankets, harassment

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday attacked BJP legal cell leader in Hooghly, Mrinmoy Majumdar, for allegedly “stealing” train blankets and “harassing” a coach attendant.

Questioning the integrity of Majumdar, whom the TMC termed as a ‘close aide’ of Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, it also stated that those (BJP) who lecture the nation on “theft-free India” are themselves “steeped in theft, lies, and arrogance”. TMC, on social media, also shared some photographs where Majumdar was seen alongside Adhikari and PM Modi.

“Photo-ops with Modi and Suvendu on one hand, theft on the other. This is @BJP4India’s politics. The mask of the BJP’s so-called “sanskar” has fallen off inside a train coach.

Instead of serving people, Hooghly BJP Legal Cell leader Mrinmoy Majumdar was allegedly caught stealing train blankets, and also allegedly harassing a poor coach attendant,” Trinamool wrote on X.

It further pointed out: “From VVIP selfies to shameless theft, this is the BJP’s real character. Those who lecture the nation on “theft-free India” are themselves steeped in theft, lies, and arrogance.”

It added: “Just like his mentor Suvendu, Mrinmoy too turned out to be a CHOR!” alleged Trinamool.

“Adhikari’s close aide Mrinmoy Majumder, having pictures with Narendra Modi too, was caught stealing blankets on the train. He also harassed the coach attendant when caught,” it added.

Controversy erupted after a video went viral allegedly showing Majumdar putting a bedsheet into his bag inside an AC coach while travelling to Siuri Court. Majumdar denied the charge, calling it a “political conspiracy”.

The video shows an argument with railway staff, during which a worker says, “You can never take this for granted,” to which Majumdar responds, “Sorry, sorry.”