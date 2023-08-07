TMC accuses Guv of wasting state govt funds

Kolkata: At a time when the gulf between the state and Raj Bhavan seems to be widening due to disagreements over several issues, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised questions over the utilisation of state funds by the latter, alleging that the Governor is wasting it.



The state’s ruling party has once again fired broadsides at Governor C V Ananda Bose, alleging that he is wasting the state government’s funds while acting as a stooge of the Central government.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has alleged that there are allegations of corruption against the Governor where the latter is learnt to have used the funds of Raj Bhavan to publish yet another edition of his book.

Ghosh said that the state government has been requested to carry out a probe into this matter.

It was just a month back that the ruling party had criticised the Governor for allegedly getting a book written by him published under the name ‘Raj Bhavan Publications’. Raising questions, Kunal said: “It is also disturbing that this book has been published by Raj Bhavan. What is written on the cover of the book is ‘Raj Bhavan Publications’. Does Raj Bhavan have a publishing house? We have never heard of it before. In the printers and publisher line, it is written Raj Bhavan Kolkata. The question is if such a publication house exists by this name then does that facility have a trade licence because the book costs about Rs 2300 which clearly states that it is being sold commercially.”

The party has also raised questions concerning the Governor’s flight expenses. Ghosh questioned the number of times Bose took a flight after becoming the governor and the number of people who travelled with him. He alleged that Bose is wasting the money of the state government.

The recent accusations come at a time when Bose, in a railway event on Sunday, requested the Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for introducing a ‘peace train’ from Kolkata to Darjeeling. He said that the two enemies of Bengal are violence and corruption.