TMC accuses Guv of misusing Raj Bhavan for personal gain

Kolkata: At a time when the state and Raj Bhavan are at loggerheads over several issues, demanding a thorough investigation Trinamool Congress (TMC) has criticised Governor CV Ananda Bose for allegedly getting a book written by him published under the name ‘Raj Bhavan Publications’ and insulting the national emblem by putting it on the book cover.



TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “The Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose is misusing his post by publishing and marketing his books using the name of Raj Bhavan. The book ‘Silence Sounds Good’ has been written by him. Any Governor has the right to write a book and convey their personal thoughts but in this case, one can see the national emblem on the book. This is an insult to the national emblem which cannot be used on personal books.”

Kunal added: “It is also disturbing that this book has been published by Raj Bhavan. What is written on the cover of the book is ‘Raj Bhavan Publications’. Does Raj Bhavan have a publishing house? We have never heard of it earlier. In the printers and publisher line, it is written Raj Bhavan Kolkata. The question is if such a publication house exists by this name then does that facility has a trade licence because the book costs about Rs 2300 which clearly states that it is being sold commercially.”

He said there needs to be a probe into whether a trade licence exists and if it does then whether there are legitimate documents to support it. “Raj Bhavan is being used for personal benefits and image building. It is being commercially used to make money. This needs a thorough investigation,” Kunal demanded.

“We demand to know who sponsored this initiative of the Governor. Where did the money come from? Had it been something that was related to the state government, or the Raj Bhavan then we would not have raised questions but this is something which has been done for personal benefit. We want to know where the proceeds of the sale are getting deposited, and who is the beneficiary?” he questioned.

“We request CV Ananda Bose to immediately remove the national emblem from this book and reveal what is this ‘Raj Bhavan Publications’ If he has no reply to this then he should immediately recall the books from the market and take the necessary corrective measures,” Kunal asserted.