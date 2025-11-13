TMC accuses EC of ‘favouring BJP’, alleges large-scale voter list ‘mismatch’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday accused the Election Commission (EC) of acting in favour of the BJP during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal. Party MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged a “nexus” between the EC and BJP, claiming that recent amendments to Booth Level Agent (BLA) appointment rules were made to benefit the saffron party, which “lacks ground-level workers”. He questioned why BLAs can now be appointed from anywhere within an Assembly constituency while Booth Level Officers must still belong to the same booth.

TMC also alleged a “massive mismatch” between the 2022 voter rolls uploaded on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website and hard copies with EC officials, citing missing names and incomplete voter data. The party demanded that the EC immediately upload the original, unaltered rolls, accusing it of creating confusion and bias in the ongoing electoral revision process.