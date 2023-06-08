TMC accuses Centre of faltering in allocation of funds for Rastrya Rail Sanraksha Kosh

Kolkata: Following the political slugfest over disbursement of compensation amount to the Balasore tripple-train accident victims from Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the BJP-led Central government of faltering in allocation of funds for Rastrya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) which has led to such a train accident.



TMC alleged that a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report of 2021 had exposed funds mismanagement on many accounts which included neglecting priority risks, reducing track renewal funds and splurging on luxuries. It alleged that the report showed that 77.88 per cent of target funds for RRSK were unmet. The party further alleged that instead a staggering Rs 48.21 crore were spent on amenities, almirahs, crockeries, furniture and foot massagers etc.TMC leaders questioned whether safety was compromised for luxuries and in which case it is unacceptable. Trinamool further said that it is time to put an end to this absurdity and prioritise passenger safety.

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that a thorough probe must be done to reach the root of this matter and find out what led to the accident which claimed hundreds of lives. She said that instead of trying to unearth the truth, the BJP, it seems, is interested in how to put a lid on the matter as soon as possible.

The claim by TMC comes in the wake of the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari accusing the state government of diverting funds from the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCWWB) to pay compensation to victims of the Balasore train accident.

On Thursday, Banerjee said that the BJP should not trouble itself with where the state government is getting funds to help victims but instead should show some respect to the family of the victims. She said: “It is my headache from where I will arrange the funds. All the money being given for compensation is from the state government funds. The BJP should instead focus on conducting a foolproof probe and getting these families justice.”