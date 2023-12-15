TMC accuses CBI of turning deaf ear to plaints against BJP

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of turning of deaf ear to the complaints which have surfaced against the BJP leaders.



During a Press conference, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh citing a recent incident said that some BJP workers in Birbhum had staged a protest in front of BJP’s office in Kolkata alleging that some BJP leaders in Birbhum colluded with sand and coal mafias. However, the Central agency has turned a deaf ear to the incident.

“When allegations are against the BJP leaders, no steps are taken. A few days ago, BJP workers from Birbhum staged a demonstration in front of BJP’s party office here in the city. They alleged that some BJP leaders are involved in a nexus with the sand and coal mafias and they are extorting money from them. CBI should interrogate those who are bringing this allegation and it should conduct raids at the houses of the accused BJP leaders,” Ghosh added.

In reply to a question that around 50,000 copies of “Gita” were sold as claimed by the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Ghosh said that Adhikari should make the cash memos public unless it would be presumed that black money was used behind purchasing 50,000 copies of “Gita”.

A mass Bhagavad Gita-recitation programme is scheduled to take place in Kolkata on December 24 where the Prime Minister is expected to take part.

Ghosh also said Trinamool Congress is not directly involved in any religious activities but they participate when these are organised by some organisations. But the BJP indulges in the politics of religion.

“Trinamool Congress’ only concern is to ensure ‘Roti, Kapra, Makaan’ (food, garments and houses) to the people of Bengal. BJP is not at all concerned with that. Their main purpose is to use religion for their own benefits. Reciting ‘Gita’ will not give any political mileage to the BJP. Trinamool is like Pandavas and the BJP Kauravas,”

Ghosh added.