TMC accuses BJP of stealing idol of Goddess Saraswati

Kolkata: After a local youth, whom the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed to be a BJP worker, allegedly stole an idol of Goddess Saraswati in the dead of night from a pandal.



TMC trained its guns on the Union Home minister Amit Shah, who had once alleged that Saraswati Puja is not allowed to occur in Bengal.

A youth in Belghoria area of North 24-Parganas, who is said to be a BJP worker, allegedly stole an idol from a Puja pandal managed by the women at around Saturday midnight. TMC said the theft of the idol was aimed at spreading outrage among the people.

Taking to X, Trinamool Congress said: “HM @AmitShah repeatedly peddled the lie that Saraswati Puja was “banned” in Bengal. Every year since, @BJP4India has unleashed its propaganda machinery to recycle the same fabricated smear, claiming restrictions where none exist.”

TMC added: “Now the truth stands exposed. BJP’s own workers are stealing, defacing, and desecrating Maa Saraswati’s idols to manufacture outrage and fertilise their Bangla-Birodhi conspiracy. Maa Saraswati embodies wisdom, knowledge, and intellectual pursuit, values that clearly threaten a party steeped in gutter politics and led by intellectual bankruptcy.”

TMC also alleged that, as the BJP has nothing to offer for the people of Bengal, it often tries to play with the emotions and sentiments of the

people. The BJP has been trying to spread hatred in society by various means, the ruling party alleged.

“When you have nothing to offer Bengal, you vandalise its faith. When you lack ideas, you manufacture hate. This is BJP’s politics. Filthy. Fraudulent. Fundamentally anti-Bengal,” TMC added.