TMC accuses BJP of spreading terror in Dhupguri

Before the Dhupaguri by-election, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that the BJP is unleashing terror in the locality, citing incidents of tearing down Trinamool party flags and vandalising the shop of a Youth TMC worker. The BJP is accused of attempting to disrupt the election atmosphere. Trinamool’s Block Town president, Ivan Das, emphasised that party workers have been instructed not to be swayed by BJP’s provocations.

On Wednesday morning, TMC workers discovered party flags torn up at various places across Dhupguri. A shop belonging to TMC Youth Ward No. 2 vice-president, Soumen Debnath, located near the Vivekanandapara Bamni Bridge of the municipality was also found vandalised. TMC workers complained that the BJP was behind these incidents, aiming to escalate tensions before the elections.

Bharti Barman, chairperson of Dhupguri Municipality, Ivan Das, Dhupguri Town Block Trinamool Congress president and others arrived at the scene upon getting the news. The Dhupguri police have initiated an investigation. Soumen Debnath, owner of the shop, stated: “The TMC party flag was hanging from my shop. Everything was normal until the shop closed last night. When I came to open the shop this morning, I found the flag torn and my shop vandalised.” He asserted that the BJP was responsible for this incident.

Meanwhile, Shyam Prasad, Jalpaiguri district BJP secretary, responded to the allegations stating: “A few days ago, internal conflicts within the Trinamool became apparent and the police were called in. All this is because of TMC’s internal conflict.”