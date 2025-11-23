TMC accuses BJP of spreading panic, communalising electoral roll revision

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has rebutted Leader of the Opposition (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari’s claim that more than one crore names could be removed from Bengal’s voter list during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing him of spreading panic and making “communal and divisive” remarks.

Adhikari, speaking at a recent rally, alleged that TMC’s poll strategy agency, IPAC and the police had reported that around 1 crore 15 lakh names may be excluded, and claimed that if such deletions occur, the ruling party would not win. He further alleged that Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee recently held a meeting on the figures and that the police had been asked to prepare a fresh list.

In the same address, Adhikari said Hindus who came from Bangladesh “are not infiltrators but pilgrims” and they will stay, while “Bangladesh Muslims and Rohingyas will have to flee Bengal”.

He added that such people were “running back now” and that if the BJP forms the government in Bengal, “infiltrators will be thrown out”.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh countered the allegations, accusing the BJP of attempting to communalise a statutory revision exercise. “Before, people elected governments.

Now BJP wants to use the Election Commission to decide who can vote. Where is religion in the criteria given by the Commission?” he said.

Ghosh also alleged that BJP leaders were using religion for “vote marketing”, adding that Adhikari was resorting to such comments “because he knows his party will lose.”

The political row comes amid growing tension over the SIR process, particularly after a booth-level officer (BLO) in Malbazar, Jalpaiguri, reportedly died due to work pressure linked to enumeration duties. Mamata Banerjee has urged the Election Commission to halt what she described as an “unplanned drive” before more casualties occur.