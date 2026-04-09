TMC accuses BJP of sheltering armed outsiders in Dinhata

Cooch Behar: Tensions have escalated in Dinhata ahead of the Assembly elections after Trinamool Congress candidate Udayan Guha alleged that armed outsiders are being sheltered in the area by his political rival. The claims have triggered a sharp political confrontation between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.



Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Guha claimed that several individuals from outside the state have recently arrived in Dinhata and are staying in a house located in Ward No. 2 of the town. “Our sources and party workers have noticed an unusual influx of outsiders. There are concerns that these individuals are being brought in with weapons and could disrupt peace before the elections,” he said.

He further alleged that despite the presence of checkpoints across Dinhata, such movement has continued unchecked.

“The police, functioning under the Election Commission, appear to be aware of the situation but have not taken any action,” Guha added. He also warned of attempts to create unrest in the Constituency ahead of polling.

Guha raised concerns over alleged bias in the administration’s handling of election-related activities. He claimed that while his party workers were restricted during the nomination process, rival party supporters were allowed to gather in large numbers. He also alleged that Trinamool’s flags and posters were being removed despite having official permission and that repeated complaints to the district authorities had gone unaddressed.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP candidate Ajay Roy dismissed the claims as baseless. He attributed Guha’s remarks to political anxiety ahead of the elections and said such statements would increase as polling day approaches. Roy also countered with allegations of his own, claiming that similar activities were taking place in other wards and asserting that BJP workers were prepared to respond.