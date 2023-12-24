TMC accuses BJP of pushing Madhya Pradesh in debt trap

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has criticised the BJP for allegedly pushing Madhya Pradesh into a bigger debt trap after the newly-appointed Chief Minister Mohan Yadan is learnt to have sought for a Rs 2,000 crore loan from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to fulfill poll promises.



The TMC cited a news report by a national media which claimed that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has sought a Rs 2,000 crore loan from RBI to meet state’s expenditures. The report claims that the state is already reeling under a debt burden of nearly Rs 4 lakh crore.

Yadav’s predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan is learnt to have borrowed Rs 44,000 crore in 2023 alone. The spokesperson of the Congress unit of the state, Abbas Hafeez is learnt to have said that every infant born in Madhya Pradesh is now in Rs 40,000 debt.

Reacting on the same, TMC has criticised the BJP for further pushing Madhya Pradesh into debt trap, alleging that the new set of borrowings are being done to fulfil the promises made during the Assembly election campaign.

TMC wrote on X: “Borrowing seems to be the one addiction @BJP4MP can’t shake. Former CM @ChouhanShivraj left MP drowning in a debt of ₹4 lakh crore. And now, CM @DrMohanYadav51 is clamoring for a ₹2,000 crore loan from the RBI to fulfill the extravagant promises BJP made during the Assembly polls. Another indication of the dismal financial health of the MP govt. and the skyrocketing mountain of debt they continue to amass.”