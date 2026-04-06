TMC accuses BJP of circulating ‘deepfake’ video targeting Mamata, moves EC for action

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has filed a detailed complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of circulating a “malicious, defamatory and communally divisive” AI-generated video targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



In its complaint, TMC leader Derek O’Brien alleged that the video, shared widely on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, uses deepfake technology to depict Banerjee facilitating the illegal infiltration of Muslim families into the state. The video allegedly shows Hindu families being displaced, culminating in a violent confrontation, and ends with a voiceover warning viewers to “mend their ways” — which the party claims is a form of voter intimidation.

Calling the video a “complete fabrication”, the TMC said it was designed to incite communal tension, spread misinformation and portray Muslims as aggressors while falsely depicting the Chief Minister as compromising national security for political gain.

The complaint alleges violations of the Model Code of Conduct, including promoting enmity between communities and making unverified, defamatory claims. It also cites breach of multiple Election Commission guidelines, including the March 1, 2024, advisory on campaign discourse, the October 24, 2025, notification mandating disclosure of AI-generated content, and the March 20, 2026, press note requiring pre-certification of political advertisements by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

Further, the TMC invoked provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 — Sections 123(3), 123(3A) and 123(4) — and sections 174, 192, 196, 197, 299 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, alleging corrupt practices, promotion of enmity, defamation and public mischief. It also accused the BJP of failing to remove the content despite being flagged, in violation of ECI norms.

Invoking the Election Commission’s powers under Article 324, the TMC has sought immediate action, including show-cause notices, registration of FIRs against BJP leaders and associated persons, removal of the video, and inclusion of related expenses in the party’s election accounts.