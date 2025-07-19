TMC accuses BJP of bringing supporters from other states to fill PM’s rally venue

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday accused the BJP of bringing their supporters from neighbouring states to fill the venue at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Durgapur rally and to make it a success.

Even before the Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Durgapur, the ruling Trinamool Congress on social media had posed five pertinent questions to him. The first two questions were whether speaking Bangla was a crime, and if it was, did that make him a criminal, too, for singing the National Anthem and National Song, both written in Bangla.

“If no, why are Bengali-speaking citizens being detained and deported in BJP-ruled states” read the third question.

In the fourth, Trinamool Congress also asked PM Modi to specify the provisions in the Indian Constitution that allowed alleged state-sponsored persecution based on language.

In the fifth question, Trinamool asked if the BJP truly believes that this way they’ll earn the mandate of the people of Bengal.

The ruling party in Bengal had also given a reply to the X statement of the Prime Minister, which was posted on Thursday evening and where Modi claimed that since Bengal was suffering due to the Trinamool Congress’ misrule, people of Bengal were viewing the BJP with hope and were convinced that only the party can deliver on development.

Replying to the PM’s claim, Trinamool Congress made a counter statement claiming that the BJP was bringing their supporters from neighbouring states to fill the venue at PM Modi’s Durgapur rally later in the day.

“We hope you’re bussing in crowds from neighbouring Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand again because the sight of the PRadhan Mantri addressing rows of empty chairs isn’t good optics. Best of luck filling the seats, if not hearts,” Trinamool Congress said.

In its post on X, Trinamool also stated: “The helicopter-giri has resumed, with PRadhan Mantri @narendramodi scheduled to hold a rally in

Durgapur today. We hope he makes good use of the opportunity to answer a few straightforward questions.”