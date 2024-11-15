TMC accuses BJP of attempted murder of party leader

Cooch Behar: The TMC has accused the BJP of an attempted shootout at the factory of TMC leader Nihar Barua in Boxirhat. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Takoa Mari area of Mahishkuchi-II Gram Panchayat (GP), under Boxirhat Police Station in Tufanganj Sub-Division.

Nihar Barua, a TMC leader and the son of Tufanganj-II Block TMC president Chaiti Barman Barua, operates a stone-breaking factory in the area. Barua was not present during the attack, but his nephew, who was sleeping in the factory’s resthouse, had a narrow escape. The assailants, who reportedly broke into the factory, fired a bullet, allegedly targeting Barua.

“I returned home to Cooch Behar town on Wednesday night after work. My nephew was sleeping in the factory premises when the miscreants broke the door and fired bullets thinking it was me. They must have thought I was inside. My nephew managed to escape,” Barua said. “This attack is likely a result of our good performance in the Lok Sabha elections in this area and I believe the BJP is behind it. I have filed a formal complaint at the Boxirhat Police Station.” Boxirhat Police have recovered a bullet shell from the scene and are investigating the matter. BJP district vice-president Utpal Das denied the allegations, stating: “The BJP does not engage in such tactics. If the police investigate properly, the truth will come out.”