TMC accuses BJP-led Centre of robbing future of children

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Saturday accused the BJP-led Centre of robbing the children of their childhood and ruining their future by failing to create job opportunities. The ruling party in Bengal also alleged that because of the Central government’s failure, the parents are forced to send their children to work in various units. Trinamool Congress on social media presented several instances from the states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar. Taking to X, Trinamool Congress stated that Four boys below 14 who were made to work 12 hours a day in a Dhaba in Uttar Pradesh (UP) were rescued. Trafficked from UP for bonded labour, 47 rescued from brick kilns in Moga.

Trinamool Congress also claimed on social media that UP ranks first with 2.5 lakh child labourers. The ruling party in Bengal in its post on X further claimed that two Madhya Pradesh minors were rescued from bonded labourers in Prakasam. “Hands blistered, skin peeled, 60 children rescued from Madhya Pradesh distillery. In Bihar, children are being employed at weddings on 11-hour shifts and over 1,000 children were rescued in the last one year in Bihar,” Trinamool Congress said in its post. In Mumbai, 87 child labourers have been rescued since 2024, majority of whom were from UP and Bihar, Trinamool Congress alleged. “GENERATIONAL RUIN! @BJP4India is robbing children of their childhood. Their failure to create jobs has pushed families to the brink, forcing parents to send their children into labour,” Trinamool Congress said on X. On the contrary Bengal under the leadership of the Chief Minister has been carrying out development works in every field, Trinamool Congress said. It presented data on social media and said in 2024-25, Rs 69.57 crore was spent for 8.69 lakh SC students. “Under Smt. @MamataOfficial’s leadership, Bengal continues to uplift marginalised communities: In 2024–25, ₹69.57 crore spent for 8.69 lakh SC students; Santhali-medium teaching introduced in 455 schools; 3 new Santhali-medium schools opened in Keshpur, Debra and Gazole,” reads a post on X. Trinamool Congress further pointed out on social media: “To bridge education with technology, GoWB launched the Taruner Swapna scheme under the leadership of Smt. @MamataOfficial. ₹10,000 granted to students in govt. schools & madrasas 53+ lakh students benefitted 16 lakh in 2024–25 alone.”