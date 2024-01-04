TMC accuses BJP leaders of ‘doublespeak’ on CAA

Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Wednesday attacked the BJP over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), accusing its leaders of “doublespeak”.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja slammed MoS for the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and BJP MP Santanu Thakur for his double standard. She alleged that the BJP is using CAA as a tool before elections and reiterated that TMC supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee categorically mentioned that CAA would not be implemented in Bengal.

“Thakur double speaks. In Delhi, he says one thing and his version changes when he is in Bengal. This is regarding CAA. Let me tell you our Chief Minister and our party Supremo Mamata Banerjee categorically mentioned CAA would not be implemented in Bengal. Those who are already citizens of Bengal need not be given citizenship twice. They are the beneficiaries of various developmental schemes in Bengal. BJP is merely using CAA as a tool before elections. This is quite evident from what Santanu Thakur mentioned in his speech where he said he had never promised that CAA would be implemented right after elections.”

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “Discrepancies in MoS @Shantanu_bjp’s Statements: In Bengal: Commitment to implement CAA before 2024 elections. In Delhi: Denial of any promise for pre-election CAA implementation. Hon’ble CM @mamataofficial has categorically mentioned that CAA would not be implemented in Bengal. Thakur’s lies are nothing but an attempt to manipulate the people of Bengal before the elections!”

Mamata Banerjee, while addressing party workers meeting in North 24-Parganas’ Deganga, last week, alleged that the BJP was exploiting the citizenship issue for political gains. Banerjee wondered if people residing in the border areas did not have citizenship, how were they utilizing development schemes of the state and the Centre.

Panja also slammed BJP’s Dilip Ghosh for politicizing religion. “BJP’s old habits truly die hard as they stoop to a new low to politicise religion! A party whose own leader, @DilipGhoshBJP questioned Maa Durga’s relevance shouldn’t be commenting on Bengal’s religious sentiments. BJP’s desperation to target opposition has crossed limits!” Panja added.

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said: “@BJP4India, the self-proclaimed custodian of Hindu culture, has insulted Hinduism repeatedly! @DilipGhoshBJP questioned the sacred ancestry of Maa Durga, mercilessly hurting the sentiments of Bengal & Hindus, so Bengal has rejected a hypocritical party!”