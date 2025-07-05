TMC accuses Bengal BJP prez of rejecting secularism after ‘minority vote’ remark

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday alleged that newly appointed West Bengal BJP president, Samik Bhattacharya, had openly rejected the secular values enshrined in the Indian Constitution. The allegation stems from a recent television interview in which Bhattacharya is said to have stated that the saffron party does not need Muslim votes to remove the current government. The statement has sparked controversy, particularly in light of Bhattacharya’s earlier address at Science City on Thursday, where he spoke of Bengal’s multiculturalism and its tradition of pluralism. The contrast between the two remarks is being dubbed a complete ‘U-turn’ from his earlier stance. Earlier, he had asserted that the BJP’s fight was not against minorities or Muslims. “We want Durga Puja bisarjan and Muharram processions to pass through the same road at the same time peacefully. We have to protect the multiculturalism of Bengal,” Bhattacharya had stated in his maiden speech as the BJP’s new state president.

In a video posted by TMC on its social media, Bhattacharya was heard saying: “If the muslims of Bengal think that the BJP would not be able to defeat Trinamool Congress without their votes, they are wrong. BJP will come to power in Bengal even without the votes of the muslims.” Trinamool Congress on X said: “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Jiska Saath Uska Vikas Within days of being appointed @BJP4India’s Bengal State President, @SamikBJP openly declared that BJP doesn’t need votes from the minority community. This is an open rejection of the secular values enshrined in our Constitution. To alienate an entire section of Indians on the basis of religion is DIVISIVE, POLARISING, and deeply UNDEMOCRATIC. Such HATE-MONGERING has no place in Bengal.” It also posted: “Tore naina bade dagabaaz re... @BJP4India came eyeing Bengal like a trophy in 2021, and got publicly dumped at the ballot box. Since then, they’ve been nursing their bruised ego with a full-blown Bangla-Birodhi meltdown. Keep sulking.” The posts come amid a broader political war of words, particularly striking as Bhattacharya had only days earlier spoken of Bengal’s multicultural heritage and pluralism. His subsequent comments have drawn criticism for what TMC calls a complete reversal of stance.

