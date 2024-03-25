TMC accuses Amit Malviya of inciting communal tension, complains to EC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress, on Sunday, complained to the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal against BJP’s IT-Cell head Amit Malviya for allegedly inciting communal tension by spreading misinformation through a social media post and thus violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).



The party, in its letter to the CEO, referred to the social media post concerned where Amit Malviya appears to have shared a video and wrote: “Is it a crime to perform Hindu rituals in Bengal? TMC’s Jahangir Vahini attacked devotees, BJP workers, Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar and MLA Bankim Ghosh during a Harinam Sankirtan at Chaduria Malapara More in Chakdah Assembly. TMC hates the Matua community, more so after CAA…”

TMC alleged that this statement aims to “stoke mutual hatred and tension between religious communities to garner votes. BJP attempts to portray Bengal and its government as anti-Hindu, which is condemnable since such acts of spreading communal disharmony and polarization during elections, and disrupting the level playing field.” Further, the party said that Malviya’s comment “TMC hates the Matua community, more so after CAA...” is nothing but a deliberate attempt by BJP to spread misinformation and incite communal tensions for political gain, violating the MCC.

Trinamool alleged that the widespread dissemination of such content by BJP undermines the secular atmosphere during elections.

It demanded that the Commission issue appropriate directions to the BJP and its candidates/members/leaders to refrain from spreading misinformation and creating a sense of communal violence and religious disharmony and appealing to voters on the basis of religion. It also demanded immediate action against Amit Malviya for “blatant violation of the MCC”.