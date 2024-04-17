TMC: 10 free LPG cylinders for BPL families per year, no CAA and NRC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday unveiled its Lok Sabha poll manifesto, “Didir Shopoth” committing 10-point promises to the people of the country pledging 10 free cooking LPG cylinders for BPL families per year, 100-day guaranteed employment, universal housing, minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, scholarships for SC, ST, OBC students and much more.



TMC will implement its manifesto if it as a part of the INDIA bloc forms the next Union government.

Later in the day, Mamata Banerjee wrote on her social media page: “There can be no mission without a vision. Today, we are proud to share that vision with the people. Based on extensive consultations, our Manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections caters to the needs of every section of society & prioritises people’s welfare over everything.

From healthcare, education, and social security to agriculture, industry, employment and women empowerment, our manifesto sets out the roadmap to take every sector forward, uplift every community and create holistic development. I take a solemn shopoth (oath) to rededicate ourselves to the needs of Maa, Mati, Manush.”

Speaking at the manifesto launch in Kolkata, TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien, former state Finance minister Amit Mitra and current Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya emphasised their commitment to fulfilling these promises once the INDIA bloc secures governance.

TMC has made a major announcement saying that prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders will be capped at affordable levels. ‘Price Stabilization Fund’ will be created to handle price fluctuations, Mitra added.

The manifesto outlines a series of social welfare initiatives, including the implementation of an upgraded Swasthya Sathi scheme in the national level up to Rs 10 lakh medical insurance cover. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress said that 100 days of guaranteed work will be ensured to all job card holders and all workers will receive an increased minimum wage of Rs 400 per day, nationally.

TMC also pledged to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if the INDIA bloc assumes power at the Centre.

The manifesto also promises that the number of higher education scholarships for SCs, STs and OBCs students will be increased. The manifesto said that all BPL families will be provided 10 LPG cylinders, free-of-cost, every year to enable them adequate access to clean cooking fuel, thereby promoting environmentally friendly practices.

Around 5 kgs of free ration (rice, wheat, grains) will be provided to every ration card holder, every month. The ration will be delivered free of cost to the doorstep of every beneficiary. The existing Old Age Pension for elderly people above 60 years will be hiked to Rs 12,000 annually.

Mitra also added that as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, MSP will be legally guaranteed to India’s farmers, set at least 50 per cent higher than the average cost of production of all crops.

TMC promised that CAA will be abolished and NRC will be discontinued. Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will not be implemented across India. Scholarships will be introduced at the national level for female students in line with ‘Kanyashree’ and financial aid for all women akin to ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’. Number of higher education scholarships for SCs, STs and OBCs students will be increased. The current old age pension for individuals aged 60 and above will be increased to Rs 1,000 per month.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “We are delighted to present our Manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections, 2024! With #DidirShopoth, we pledge to uplift every Indian with guaranteed employment, universal housing, free LPG cylinders, assured MSP for farmers, scholarships for SC, ST, OBC students and much more. Together, let’s overthrow the BJP Zamindars and pave the way for a dignified life for all!”

The manifesto also highlighted how the BJP-led government at the Centre made false promises and how it infringed on the fundamental rights of people. “It has also destroyed the federal structure of the country,” it stated.