Titagarh woman dies by setting herself on fire

Kolkata: A 33-year-old woman died after setting herself on fire in Titagarh. The incident took place on October 30 at KG School Road. The deceased, Kakoli Sarkar, wife of Sabuj Sarkar, was found severely burnt and later declared dead at hospital. Police recovered a note, apparently in her handwriting, stating, “no one is responsible for my death”. A case has been registered of unnatural death in Titagarh Police Station.

Family members said Kakoli came to India from Bangladesh after marrying Sabuj in 2010 and had been living here permanently since 2016. Her essential identity cards were issued. According to local sources she was anxious over ongoing SIR, though police officials have not confirmed that yet. On Thursday evening, she was reportedly last seen with her mother-in-law before neighbours noticed smoke and found her on fire on a terrace of the house.