Titagarh: One pair of local train cancelled

One pair of local train was cancelled due to signal glitch at Titagarh on Friday. It also led to bunching up of trains at different stations of the Sealdah Main Line.

The incident took place at 8:28 am. There were news reports that candidates who were appearing for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination had suffered due to this. The HS examination starts from 9:45 am and continues till 1 pm. However, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, did not receive any reports from the affected area of candidates being delayed.

According to Railway officials, the signal repair work had started and by 9:46 am, the situation was brought under control.

According to officials, it took them some more time to normalise the train services in the route considering the bunching up of trains. Since the glitch took place on a weekday morning, office and school goers suffered due to the delay.