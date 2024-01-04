Titagarh murder case: HC reprimands Commissioner of Barrackpore City Police

: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday reprimanded Commissioner of Barrackpore City Police Alok Rajoria for not adding murder charges in an incident despite autopsy report flagging it.

The matter heard by the Division Bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Md. Shabbar Rashidi was in connection to a murder case which took place on June 23 last year. The incident took place at Laxmi Ghat area of Titagarh under Khardah Police Station.

The deceased was allegedly attacked during an argument over payment of house rent. He was taken to BN Bose Sub-Divisional Hospital with serious injuries and later shifted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The autopsy report mentioned homicide-like injuries but the deceased’s family claimed that the police did not add murder charges. The Court reportedly asked CP as to why the charges were not included when the autopsy report had mentioned it.

The advocate representing CP submitted that the chargesheet was filed but there was some negligence on the part of the Investigating Officer (IO) which is being probed. The Court observed that CP cannot evade the liability of negligence and wanted to know the reason behind not including the murder charges.